MATCHDAY: West Ham, Leicester seek 2nd straight wins in EPL

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:. West Ham and Leicester go for a second straight win to open the Premier League season when they meet at the Olympic Stadium to wrap up the second round of games. West Ham was superb in attack in beating Newcastle 4-2 in their opener, while Leicester rode its luck at times in a 1-0 win over Wolverhampton. West Ham manager David Moyes has been speaking highly of Said Benrahma, the Algeria playmaker who struggled last season in his first year at the club following a move from Brentford but impressed in preseason and against Newcastle.

