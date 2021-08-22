The Saints' Other QB Competition: Book vs. Siemian
Book and Siemian are fighting for the third and final quarterback spot on the 2021 New Orleans Saints' 53-man roster. In some ways, the #3 backup role could become the primary backup spot if Jameis Winston wins the starter's position. If so, Taysom Hill's "Swiss-Army Knife" usage could return to the team's offensive strategy in a limited capacity. But finding a capable backup would allow Payton the freedom to use both Winston and Hill, similar to his approach with Brees and Hill.www.yardbarker.com
