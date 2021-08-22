Hastings team loses to Hawaii in rain-delayed Little League World Series game
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A dramatic comeback by Nebraska champion Hastings fell short Sunday at the Little League World Series. Hunter Nepple's three-run homer in the bottom of the sixth tied the game, but Hawaii champion Honolulu responded with eight runs in the seventh to post an 11-3 victory. The loss drops 1-1 Hastings into the losers bracket, where it will play an elimination game at 6 p.m. Monday against Washington champion Sammamish.omaha.com
