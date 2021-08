Deep sleepers are the type of players you should target at the end of your draft. These are athletes who are typically less known in casual leagues, but have a high chance at delivering some value compared to their average draft position (ADP). This is arguably a better strategy than taking a kicker with your last pick. Why? Because that player could gain value if the starter ahead of them gets injured in the preseason, they could move up the depth chart before the season begins, or the coach could hint that they are in store for a bigger role than anyone thought.