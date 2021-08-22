ISTE Awards Nicholls Professor for Excellence in Teacher Education
The International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE) has recognized Nicholls State University’s Dr. Cynthia Vavasseur for her achievements in educational technology. The nonprofit honored the professor of teacher education with the 2021 ISTE Teacher Education Network Award for Excellence in Teacher Education. Every year, ISTE recognizes educators who make a difference in education. The ISTE Teacher Education Network Award for Excellence in Teacher Education honors an exceptional teacher educator who advances the field, demonstrates vision and innovation and improves learning and teaching.www.houmatimes.com
