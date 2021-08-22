ISTE Awards Nicholls Professor for Excellence in Teacher Education

Martin Walker Elementary teacher Molly Goldschmeding’s world belongs to her students. She is simply living her dream by being a teacher. On Wednesday, Goldschmeding returned for her second year of teaching at the same school where she started her career. As students enter the classroom each day, they read a special message from Goldschmeding starting their day off in a positive vein. Goldschmeding posted an anchor chart on the whiteboard stating the 22 reasons she loves her students with one reason specific to each student in the class.