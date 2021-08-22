Grand Rapids man drowns at Holland State Park

HOLLAND — A Grand Rapids man is dead after drowning in the water at Holland State Park, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. Shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday emergency crews responded to a call for a distressed swimmer near the north pier at Holland State Park. Michigan Department of Natural Resources officers were the first to respond to the call. They found the unidentified 52-year-old man struggling to swim halfway down the pier, according to the Sheriff's Office.