Maryland State

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan Says Americans 'Can't Wait That Long' for COVID Booster Shots

By Natalie Colarossi
Posted by 
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The current recommendation calls for people to receive a third shot eight months after receiving their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

