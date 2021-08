MACOMB/Moline, IL — Kirk Hare, Western Illinois University Facilities Management supervisor, has been named the deputy director of. maintenance and operations. Hare has served as a supervisor for WIU Facilities Maintenance moving crew since August 2011. He joined the Facilities Maintenance staff as a building service worker in December 2008, serving in that role until his promotion to supervisor in 2011. Hare also owned and operated Pro-Clean in Macomb from 2004-2013. Before joining WIU, he worked as a salesperson for Western Distributing Company in Macomb from 1996-2008, and as the building maintenance supervisor for the Macomb Park District from 1990-1996.