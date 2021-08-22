Boil water notice issued for SLO neighborhood following water main break

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - About 200 households in San Luis Obispo were issued a boil water notice by the city utilities department on Sunday following an early morning water main break.

The city said it issued the boil water notice out of an abundance of caution while it awaits lab results from the main break.

After the main line break, the water system pressure to the area dipped briefly below normal operating pressures, which keep outside water and potential contaminants from flowing back into the pipelines.

The City said it must confirm through laboratory results and tests taken two consecutive days apart that the water is safe to drink before lifting the boil water notice.

The households affected by the notice are in the Johnson neighborhood off of Ella Street. All affected homes including their street addresses are outlined in the map below.

(Photo: City of San Luis Obispo Utilities Department)

The city said all affected residents will receive a hand delivered notice to their door. Those residents can get free bottled water at the County Public Health parking lot at 2191 Johnson Street in San Luis Obispo until the boil water notice ends.

City officials explained that boiling water is only necessary for water intended for drinking and cooking purposes while the utilities department waits to find out if the water is safe to drink on its own.

The city anticipates the problem will be resolved within 48 hours. Residents will be informed as soon as tests show the water is safe to drink and no longer needs to be boiled.

“Water and fire services are expected to be restored to the area late Sunday evening, but we also want to be absolutely certain that the water is safe to drink. As a safety precaution we are asking residents in the affected area only use boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking and cooking purposes until we get the water test results back,” said Aaron Floyd, City of San Luis Obispo Utilities Director.

For more information or questions, you can call the City of San Luis Obispo Utilities Department at 805-781-7215.

The post Boil water notice issued for SLO neighborhood following water main break appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12 .