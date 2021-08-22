Cancel
The Nike Blazer Low ’77 Is Next To Receive A “Toasty” Treatment

By Jasmine Tang
sneakernews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs suggested by its name, Nike’s upcoming “Toasty” collection is coming in time for sweater weather as it embraces coziness and warm tones—all while using sustainable materials. The Nike Blazer Low ’77 Premium will now be joining its mid-top counterpart and the Nike Dunk in this “Move To Zero”-related pack by flaunting a beige-dominated color palette.

