Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Buffalo by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 16:25:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-22 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Buffalo The National Weather Service in Aberdeen has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Buffalo County in central South Dakota * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 524 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Crow Creek Housing, or 9 miles northeast of Chamberlain, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Gann Valley. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH