A little bit of rain, whole lot of country greet Barefoot fans in Wildwood this weekend
WILDWOOD — As the sun peaked out from behind a few rain clouds early Sunday afternoon, puddles were left on areas of the beach. It didn’t deter the tens of thousands of country music fans in town over the weekend. In fact, some were already embracing the namesake of the festival, ditching their shoes and flip flops as they made their way out onto the beach for the final day of the Barefoot Country Music Fest.pressofatlanticcity.com
