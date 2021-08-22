Twitter Thread Provides Accurate Analogies for the Hot Mess Known As Adulting

It’s inevitable; we all get taken in by a con at some point in our lives. While we may not realize it in the moment, after it’s all said and done, we sit back and say, “Oh.” And recently, a whole bunch of Twitter users fell victim to @DonutOperator and his hilarious scam to collect a bunch of cute cat photos. In the end, nobody was mad. In fact, they were happy to be caught up in his game, because everybody got to look at tons of cute cats pictures in the end. And who doesn’t love a cat pic?