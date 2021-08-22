Cancel
Twitter Thread Provides Accurate Analogies for the Hot Mess Known As Adulting

By abbyadler
Posted by 
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Happy Sunday Funday ladies and gents! Along with Sunday Funday comes the Sunday Scaries. Sorry to burst your bubble, but the big, bad scary work week lies ahead, which means we're back on the adulting grind. If we're being honest with ourselves, the adulting grind never really ends, often spilling into our weekends and ruining our free time. Twitter user SITHALE asked fellow Twitter users how they would describe adulting, and they came up with some accurate, albeit depressing, analogies. Scroll down to check 'em out, and let us know if you relate in the comments.

