An All-New Darkhawk Debuts in Darkhawk #1 [Preview]

Spider-Man comes to the rescue when a monster attacks Kevin Schumer in The Marvels #4, in stores Wednesday from Marvel Comics. But rather than take Kevin to safety, Spider-Man instead leads him to another battle between The Black Cat and another monster! Has Spider-Man forgotten his greatest lesson again? That with great power there must also come great responsibility?! Probably not, but hey, we've got to come up with something to say at the top of these previews articles. We write like 30 of them per week, fer chrissakes, and every one must meet the strictest editorial standards of… *checks notes* meeting a minimum word count. Check out the preview below.