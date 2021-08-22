An All-New Darkhawk Debuts in Darkhawk #1 [Preview]
DARKHAWK #1 (OF 5) JUN210588 – DARKHAWK #1 (OF 5) RON LIM VAR – $4.99. (W) Kyle Higgins (A) Juanan Ramirez (CA) Iban Coello. Connor Young is a seventeen-year-old star basketball player with the world ahead of him, until a surprising medical diagnosis changes everything. But what happens when a mysterious amulet finds him and gives him powers beyond belief? What will he do with these new abilities? Get in on the ground floor as KYLE HIGGINS (RISE OF ULTRAMAN, Radiant Black) and JUANAN RAM REZ (WEB OF VENOM) start a new era.bleedingcool.com
