Are these Justin Bieber songs doing? All information about the album “Rare”

By Arjun Sethi
codelist.biz
 5 days ago

Selena Gomez is finally back. After the singer has presented two songs, a new album will follow shortly. Now she has revealed the release date and title. For a long time it was quiet around Selena Gomez, who seems to have fully concentrated on herself and her health after her breakup with Justin Bieber. That year she made her much-anticipated comeback. Sel released two new songs, which make it very clear between the lines that she has finished with her feelings for Justin and has now developed further. The fans can expect more, very honest songs as early as January when the new album is released.

