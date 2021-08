Some marijuana stocks are still showing good entry levels due to the sector trading at a lower average. Yet even with a few better days in recent trading, the sector is still performing at a much lower level than earlier in 2021. So what will it take for the current pattern of lower trading to change and bring the sector back up? Now when we say change it’s not that we don’t want to buy low and sell high. It’s just with how the cannabis sector has been recently performing needs to change. Many investors have been watching this market volatility as uncertainty and fear take over the sector. Some people who want to invest in cannabis have fears about buying cannabis stocks.