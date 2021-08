Following five consecutive green weekly candles, bitcoin is on its way to close a red one after a $50k rejection. ADA and SOL break to new ATH. It was a compelling week in the cryptocurrency markets. It took bitcoin more than three months, but it finally did it this week – reaching the $50,000 price line for the first time since May. However, it also took less than 24 hours for the bears to get back in action and push it beneath that level.