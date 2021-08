In late August, the best tennis players in the world will convene in New York in grand slam action at the 2021 U.S. Open. Flushing Meadows and the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center host the action, with Arthur Ashe Stadium as the centerpiece. On the women's side, the U.S. Open 2021 field is loaded with intrigue, headlined by Naomi Osaka. Osaka, a two-time champion, is considered by many to be the player to beat.