The Rolling Stones Announce Tattoo You 40th Anniversary Reissue

By Michael Fremer
analogplanet.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe remastered set will include "no fewer' than nine previously unreleased tracks from that era. The rocker "Living In The Heart Of Love" is available now on all digital services. The album due out October 24th is available for pre-order here. The 11 tune album, originally mastered on vinyl by...

