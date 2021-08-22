Cancel
Pets

Rescue Dogs Reportedly Shot in Australia Over COVID Restrictions

By Brenton Blanchet
Complex
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRescue dogs in Australia were reportedly shot over COVID-19 restrictions, the Sydney Morning Herald shares. The publication shares that the dogs were meant to be rescued by a shelter, but a local council’s, Bourke Shire Council in New South Wales, interpretation of COVID restrictions led to them being shot. Following Australia’s newly imposed guidelines, the council reportedly did not want volunteers to leave their homes.

