Fight Breaks Out at Steelers, Lions Game After Woman Slaps Man in Face

A scuffle took place in the stands of Heinz Field Saturday after a woman slapped a man in the face during a game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions. In a video shared by TMZ, a woman can be seen getting into an argument with a man one row in front of her at the game. She seems to take things further, telling him to “get the fuck out” and making contact with him as he tries to push her arm away. After he says “don’t touch me,” she slaps him in his face.