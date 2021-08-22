Kansas City Royals hand Chicago Cubs franchise-record 13th straight home loss

Andrew Benintendi went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, Hunter Dozier went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs, and the Kansas City Royals cruised to a 9-1 win over the host Chicago Cubs on Sunday afternoon to complete a three-game sweep.

Carlos Santana (3-for-5, RBI) and Whit Merrifield (2-for-4, RBI) also shined at the plate for the Royals, who finished with 16 hits compared with five for the Cubs. The Royals collected their sixth win in the past seven games.

The Cubs set a franchise record with their 13th consecutive home loss. They surpassed the previous mark of 12 straight losses at Wrigley Field set from April 4-May 3, 1994.

Royals right-hander Carlos Hernandez (4-1) gave up one run on four hits in seven innings. He walked three and fanned eight.

Cubs right-hander Alec Mills (5-6) lost his second start in a row. He gave up seven runs (six earned) on 11 hits in four-plus innings. He walked none and struck out five.

The Royals opened the scoring in the top of the second. Benintendi reached on an infield single, advanced to second on a fielding error by Cubs second baseman Matt Duffy and came around to score on Dozier’s single to center field.

One inning later, Kansas City increased its lead to 3-0 on Benintendi’s two-run double to center. He drove in Merrifield and Nicky Lopez, who opened the inning with back-to-back singles.

A two-run fourth made it 5-0 in favor of the Royals. Merrifield knocked a sacrifice fly to left to drive in Michael A. Taylor, and Lopez hit an RBI single in the next at-bat to score Emmanuel Rivera.

The Cubs snapped the shutout in the bottom of the fourth. Duffy singled to right to drive in Ian Happ.

The Royals chased Mills in the fifth. Dozier smacked a double to deep right-center field to score Benintendi, and Taylor hit a sacrifice fly in the next at-bat to score Santana.

In the sixth, Kansas City made it 9-1. Benintendi hit a sacrifice fly to center and Santana hit an RBI single to deep left-center to finish the scoring.

The Cubs have not won at home since July 26.

–Field Level Media

