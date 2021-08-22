Cancel
Brown County, SD

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brown, Edmunds by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-22 16:21:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-22 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brown; Edmunds The National Weather Service in Aberdeen has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Edmunds County in north central South Dakota West central Brown County in northeastern South Dakota * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 521 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Cravens Corner, or near Ipswich, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Cravens Corner around 525 PM CDT. Mina around 535 PM CDT. Mina Lake Rec Area around 540 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Richmond Lake Rec Area. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

