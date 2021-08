Former Prince Rama frontwoman Taraka Larson, who now just goes by Taraka, has announced her solo debut, Welcome to Paradise Lost, which will be out October 8 via Rage Peace. Following the breakup of the band, which was co-led by her sister Nimai, Taraka had no interest in making music again, but having decamped to Texas, she rediscovered her love of guitars. Songs poured out of her, and enlisting the help of her former Prince Rama bandmate Ryan Sciaino and Tim Koh (Gang Gang Dance), the tracks were fleshed out into an album.