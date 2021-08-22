Cancel
Merrillville, IN

Watch: 5-star Clemson target Week 1 highlights

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
 5 days ago

One of Clemson’s top targets in the 2023 class is Andrean High School (Merrillville, Ind.) five-star linebacker Drayk Bowen.

Bowen, who also plays running back for Andrean, kicked off his junior season against Merrillville High School on Friday night.

Check out these Week 1 highlights of Bowen, courtesy of IrishSportsDaily.com :

