Mason, OH

Ash Barty cruises past Jil Teichmann to win Western & Southern Open

Top-seeded Ashleigh Barty of Australia racked up eight aces while rolling to a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Jil Teichmann of Switzerland on Sunday in the title match of the Western & Southern Open at Mason, Ohio.

Barty needed just 73 minutes to win her fifth title of this season and 13th of her career.

World No. 1 Barty recorded 28 winners and converted 85.7 percent of her first-serve points against Teichmann at the Cincinnati-area event. She committed 21 unforced errors.

Barty said she was surprised that she was able to win the event. Since winning the Wimbledon title on July 10, her only match was a loss to Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo in the opening round of the Olympics.

“I hadn’t really hit a lot of balls between Wimbledon and coming here,” Barty told the Tennis Channel. “I tried to find a way to refresh myself mentally, physically and once we got here — the competition.

“I found this week to be an easier transition than I thought. It was really nice to come out here and compete and doing what I love.”

Barty will be the favorite to win the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 30 in New York.

Teichmann, who will rise from 76th in the rankings, was looking for her third career title. She enjoyed a big week as she made the tournament as a wild card before upsetting World No. 2 Naomi Osaka, Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic and World No. 4 Karolina Pliskova to be a surprise finalist.

“Jil has had a fantastic week, obviously,” Barty said during the trophy ceremony. “This is where she belongs. This is her true level and I think just seeing her beat top players this week has been really nice for her. … I certainly have a lot of respect for Jil.”

Teichmann had two aces and won just 47.4 percent of her first-serve points. She hit 12 winners and committed 26 unforced errors while falling to 4-1 against Top 10 players this season.

The score was tied 3-3 in the first set before Barty raised her level and won eight straight games and nine of the final 10.

“Congratulation Ash,” Teichmann said to Barty during the trophy ceremony. “You’re an exceptional No. 1, you’re great on court and off court.”

–Field Level Media

