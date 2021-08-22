Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

R. Kelly's Former Tour Manager Admits Under Oath He Bribed Government Employee So The Singer Could Marry 15-Year-Old Aaliyah

By Alexandra Stone
Posted by 
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Pp8j_0bZhqdpl00

R. Kelly's trial continues and the witness testimonies seem to get more upsetting every day.

Article continues below advertisement

While in court on Friday, the "I Believe I Can Fly" singer's former tour manager, Demetrious Smith, admitted under oath he paid a government worker a $500 bribe to forge an identification card for then 15-year-old Aaliyah Dana Haughton, so that the R&B artist could marry her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z3Lhp_0bZhqdpl00
Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

R. KELLY ACCUSER DROPS BOMBSHELL COURTROOM TESTIMONY, CLAIMS SINGER TOLD HER TO 'TELL EVERYONE I WAS 19'

The ex manager claimed that in 1994, he made his way into a Chicago welfare office, walked up to a government employee taking ID pictures, and asked them if they "want to make some money," then promptly handed over the large sum of cash.

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly was 27 when he married the 15-year-old up and coming songstress, but their official marriage license states that she was 18-years-old at the time of their marriage.

Source: air.tv

Article continues below advertisement

It is currently speculated that the "Trapped In The Closet" artist purposely tied the knot with her so quickly because he did not want her to be able to testify against him in court if her true age was discovered.

Aaliyah tragically died in a plane crash in 2001, and never was given the chance to testify against the allegedly emotionally and physically abusive singer.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SlhFq_0bZhqdpl00
Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Author Kathy Iandoli recently took a deep dive into the horrible tragedy in her book, Baby Girl: Better Known as Aaliyah.

It is alleged that when the 22-year-old performer saw the plane that she would later die aboard, she refused to get on. She reportedly took a pill given to her by a member of her team, fell asleep, and later, had to be physically carried onto the plane.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bHpsJ_0bZhqdpl00
Source: Mega

OK! recently reported that Kelly's ex assistant also testified on Friday.

Anthony Navarro said that going through the Grammy Award winning singer's was "like a different world", and that once inside, the women had a set list of "Rob's Rules" that they had to follow.

"If they’re not where they’re supposed to be, you’d have to tell Rob or a manager. They weren’t supposed to be wandering around, they weren’t supposed to leave the room." He later noted that the staff were not allow to talk to "any of the females", and that occasionally "they would get envelopes of money when leaving."

Comments / 19

OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

8K+
Followers
803
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaliyah
Person
R Kelly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bribe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesBillboard

R. Kelly Trial: Former Employee Says Singer Fined Him $1,500 For This Disney World Mistake

The prosecution's twelfth witness took the stand on Thursday (Aug. 26) during the racketeering and sex trafficking trial of disgraced singer R. Kelly. The witness, Tom Arnold, was Kelly's tour and studio manager from 1998 through 2011 and traveled with Kelly all around the world. On the stand, he identified 19 other employees and associates of Kelly, including former accountant and manager Derrel McDavid, who has been named frequently throughout various testimonies and is currently facing charges related to Kelly's alleged crimes.
CelebritiesLaredo Morning Times

Battle Between Aaliyah's Estate and Former Manager Breaks Into the Open

A long-running battle between the estate of the late R&B singer Aaliyah and her uncle/ former manager and label chief Barry Hankerson broke into the open on Wednesday after teasers about forthcoming music were posted online. Aaliyah — a former R. Kelly protégé who was briefly married to him at...
Celebritiesnewsitem.com

Woman weeps while testifying against R. Kelly about assault

NEW YORK (AP) — A key accuser at the R. Kelly sex-trafficking trial returned to the witness stand on Thursday, first claiming Kelly had a Girl Scout fetish and then weeping when a prosecutor asked her to read out loud from a journal entry describing how he allegedly beat and choked her the last time they were together in 2010.
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

R. Kelly Trial Addresses His Marriage To Aaliyah

Federal prosecutors have shared more details about R. Kelly‘s marriage to Aaliyah. The troubled singer appeared in court on August 18 for the beginning of his racketeering trial, where new insights were shed on his illegal marriage to the icon. More details below…. According to The New York Times, Attorney...
Brooklyn, NYNew York Post

Aaliyah’s mom blasts book promoter for defiling late singer’s grave

Someone has rocked the boat of Aaliyah’s memorial. Diane Haughton, the mother of the late “Rock the Boat” singer, is calling out an intruder for disturbing the R&B star’s gravesite in order to “promote a book” ahead of the 20th anniversary of her fatal airplane crash. “First and foremost, I...
CelebritiesVulture

R. Kelly’s Tour Manager Was ‘Concerned’ About Aaliyah Relationship But Didn’t Stop It

As testimony in R. Kelly’s Brooklyn federal court sex-crimes trial came to an end for the week on Friday afternoon, more details emerged about how Kelly allegedly controlled his inner circle using their devotion, with the purported aim of preying on girls and women. Testimony from Kelly’s former road manager, Demetrius Smith, reflected an obligation to Kelly despite his deep reservations over the R&B star’s alleged sexual relationship with Aaliyah when she was in her early teens and he was in his mid-to-late 20s.
Celebritieshot969boston.com

Azriel Clary Vows To Testify Against R. Kelly, Despite Harassment

Azriel Clary, former girlfriend of R. Kelly, who was 17 at the time she left her parents to live with him, is ready to hit the stand in order to testify against him, despite the harassment she’s been getting. Angelo Clary, Azriel’s father, told TMZ that no one is forcing...
CelebritiesNew York Post

R. Kelly wanted accuser to ‘sing like Aaliyah:’ witness

R. Kelly demanded that one of his accusers “sing like Aaliyah” — the late singer he famously married when she was just 15, a witness testified at the disgraced pop star’s federal sex trafficking trial Wednesday. Testifying on the 20th anniversary of Aaliyah’s plane crash death, Malak Benabdallah said that...

Comments / 19

Community Policy