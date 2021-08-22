Cancel
Bears remain committed to starting Andy Dalton in Week 1 clash with Rams

By Zack Bussiere
numberfire.com
 5 days ago

Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton is still expected to start against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1, according to Matt Nagy. Following Saturday's preseason game against the Buffalo Bills, Nagy reiterated the team's decision to start Andy Dalton in Week 1 stating "We need to see him in the regular season.". Dalton completed 11 of 17 passes against the Bills for 146 yards, 1 touchdown, and 1 interception. Rookie Justin Fields completed 9 of 19 passes for 80 yards, with 4 rushes for 46 rushing yards.

Justin Fields
