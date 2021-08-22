Weekend traffic alert: Southwest Freeway/I-69 at 610 W. Loop roadwork completed early

A major construction project on the Southwest Freeway at the West Loop was completed early, allowing the major roadway to reopen earlier than expected.

Texas Department of Transportation announced the I-69 (Southwest Freeway) was to be shut down in both directions at the I-610 West (West Loop) beginning Friday at 9 p.m. through Monday at 5 a.m.

On Sunday evening, TxDOT officials said northbound lanes had reopened and southbound lanes would reopen soon.

Crews worked on the new Southwest Freeway northbound connector ramp to the West Loop northbound, which will span over the main lanes of the Southwest Freeway.

Officials said construction could impact other connectors, entrances and exit ramps along that section of the freeway.

TxDOT expects the ramp will open later this year.

Alternate routes for Southwest Freeway closure

I-69 Northbound Traffic: Take connector (Blue arrow in map below) to IH 610 Southbound; exit Bellaire Blvd and U-turn at Bellaire Blvd; Take next entrance ramp onto IH 610 Northbound mainlanes; Take connector to IH 69 Northbound mainlanes

I-69 Southbound Traffic: Take connector to IH 610 Southbound mainlanes; exit Fournace Pl./Bissonnet St and U-turn at Bissonnet St onto IH 610 Northbound Frontage Rd; Take next entrance ramp onto IH 610 Northbound mainlanes; Take connector to IH 69 Southbound mainlanes | Another option (Green arrow in map below) is to take the Newcastle exit from the southbound side before 610 and use the frontage road to connect to 610 heading northbound — be aware this area gets very congested:

LINK: Interactive map of West Loop/Southwest Freeway closures

