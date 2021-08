LUDLOW, Vt. – The Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce is announcing special activities for the upcoming Best of Vermont Summer Festival, Saturday, Aug. 28, from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., (rain or shine) at the Okemo Field on Route 103 in Ludlow, Vt. Throughout the weekend, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in the following: