Patriots' N'Keal Harry expected to miss four weeks with shoulder injury

By Zack Bussiere
numberfire.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew England Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry (shoulder) is expected to be out for four weeks, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Harry's arm was seen in a sling following Thursday's preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles, and now he is expected to be sidelined for four weeks. That timeline puts Harry's potential return around the week of September 18th when the Patriots face the New York Jets. Harry's absence could open up additional opportunities for Jakobi Meyers, Nelson Agholor, Hunter Henry, and Jonnu Smith in the passing game.

