Real Madrid are set to lose out on a promising talent as Martin Odegaard is closing in on a transfer worth 50 million euros to Arsenal this month. Odegaard departing the club is honestly a win situation because he did not want to fight for a role in the team, but instead was looking to walk a red carpet directly into the starting eleven. It was practically impossible to do so at least this season as the likes of Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Casemiro are still at the top of their games, while Federico Valverde is a great option as well.