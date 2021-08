Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (foot) will not return until he is 100 percent healthy, per Colts owner Jim Irsay. “I told him, ‘I want you at 100 percent,'" Irsay said. "We want to see him healthy in two months, in two years, four years.” Irsay also said that the Colts will not make a trade to acquire another quarterback, so either Jacob Eason or Sam Ehlinger will start Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks if Wentz isn't ready.