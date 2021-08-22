Paysafe Acquires Germany’s viafintech, Boosts Its Alternative Banking, Payment Solutions

Financial services were changes. In the past, we need to find a financial specialist in the bank to help with investment decisions. But now, you turn on your mobile phone and use the App, you can place an order directly. The system may also help collect market information, give investment advice, or contact a financial advisor through video calls, use fingerprint recognition and electronic signatures to complete the financial transaction. All of the banking services can be completed through the Internet and technology without having to go to the bank.