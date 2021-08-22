Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stockbridge, MI

Clean-up and fairy village events to spruce up the Beckwith Preserve

By Kayla Fletcher
stockbridgecommunitynews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInformation from Wellness Coalition Clean-up Club, Beckwith Preserve, and Stockbridge Area Arts Council. The Legacy Land Conservancy as well as the Clean-Up Club of the Stockbridge Area Wellness Coalition are appealing to those who take pride in the area’s natural offerings to assist in their next clean-up project. Join these groups on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 2:00 pm, as they focus attention on the Beckwith Preserve. (Rain date, if necessary: Sunday, September 19. Same time.)

stockbridgecommunitynews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
City
Spruce, MI
City
Stockbridge, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clean Up#Fairies#Club#The Beckwith Preserve#The Arts Council#Nature Preserve
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Louisiana StatePosted by
NBC News

Hurricane Ida expected to rapidly intensify; Louisiana residents urged to finish preparations today

Hurricane Ida is expected to rapidly intensify as it moves across the Gulf of Mexico toward coastal Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center said. The storm, currently a Category 1, battered parts of Cuba on Friday. It could become a life-threatening Category 4 when it makes landfall in Louisiana on Sunday evening — 16 years to the day Hurricane Katrina devasted a large part of the Gulf Coast.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy