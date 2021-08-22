Clean-up and fairy village events to spruce up the Beckwith Preserve

Information from Wellness Coalition Clean-up Club, Beckwith Preserve, and Stockbridge Area Arts Council. The Legacy Land Conservancy as well as the Clean-Up Club of the Stockbridge Area Wellness Coalition are appealing to those who take pride in the area’s natural offerings to assist in their next clean-up project. Join these groups on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 2:00 pm, as they focus attention on the Beckwith Preserve. (Rain date, if necessary: Sunday, September 19. Same time.)