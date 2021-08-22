AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile or UScellular? Map shows which cell provider gives Kansas best coverage
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Considering changing your wireless carrier to get better service? You may want to check this map first. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has created an interactive map comparing coverage from the four largest providers, AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon and UScellular. To check coverage in your area, either zoom in on the map below or type in your address. Then use the “Layers” list on the right side of the map to toggle between the providers, or compare them on top of each other.www.ksnt.com
