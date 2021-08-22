Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Ranking Of Countries That Produce The Most Grapes

beef2live.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChina was the largest producer of grapes in the world in 2019 followed by Italy and the United States. China produced more than 14 million metric tons of grapes in 2019. Seventeen (17) countries produced more than one million metric tons of grapes in 2019.

beef2live.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grapes#The United States#In The World#Seventeen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
China
Related
Agriculturebeef2live.com

U.S. Sugarbeet Facts

Sugar, or sucrose, is a carbohydrate that occurs naturally in every fruit and vegetable. It is the major product of photosynthesis, the process by which plants transform solar energy into food. Two plants that produce large amounts of sugar from this process are sugarcane and sugarbeets. (AGMRC) Sugarbeets are similar...
Agriculturebeef2live.com

Recent predictions point to a 'sweet spot' in U.S. peanut market

If recently published U.S. peanut yield and production forecasts hold up through harvest, the U.S. peanut market is on track to remain more farmer-friendly than it's been in recent years, along with shellers enjoying a solid supply of peanut to keep moving forward. According to the August 2021 Oil Crops...
Agriculturebeef2live.com

Export Sales: Wheat’s ‘Jekyll and Hyde’ moment

USDA released its data for grain export sales in the week ending Aug. 19, which revealed some interesting insights. Wheat faced a “Jekyll and Hyde” scenario after sales dropped to a marketing-year low and shipments climbed to a marketing-year high. Soybeans posted strong results, which was expected after a flurry of flash sales to China were reported last week. Meanwhile, corn volume was a bit disappointing after spilling to the low end of trade guesses. Corn exports saw old crop and new crop sales reach 27.2 million bushels last week. Analysts were generally expecting a bigger haul, with trade guesses coming in between 15.7 million and 49.2 million bushels. As the 2020/21 marketing year winds down, cumulative sales retain their commanding lead over last year’s pace, with 2.605 billion bushels. Corn export shipments tilted 35% below the prior four-week average, to 29.9 million bushels. China was the No. 1 destination, with 13.4 million bushels. Mexico, Nicaragua, Guatemala and Venezuela rounded out the top five. Sorghum export sales fell noticeably week-over-week, to 2.1 million bushels. That grain is bound for China and unknown destinations. Cumulative totals for the 2020/21 marketing year still have a moderate lead over last year’s pace, with 269.2 million bushels. Soybean exports gathered 2.8 million bushels in old crop sales, plus another 64.3 million bushels in new crop sales, for a total tally of 67.1 million bushels. That was toward the higher end of trade guesses, which ranged between 44.1 million and 78.1 million bushels. Cumulative totals for the 2020/21 marketing year are still more than 600 million bushels above last year’s pace, with 2.203 billion bushels. Soybean export shipments tracked 23% higher than the prior four-week average, with 9.6 million bushels. Mexico was the No. 1 destination, with 2.8 million bushels. China, the Netherlands, Indonesia and Colombia filled out the top five. Wheat export sales spilled to a marketing-year low of 4.3 million bushels after falling 67% below the prior four-week average. That was also below the entire range of trade guesses, which came in between 7.3 million and 22.0 million bushels. Cumulative totals for the 2021/22 marketing year remain a bit behind last year’s pace, with 184.1 million bushels. In contrast, wheat export shipments climbed to a marketing-year high of 24.8 million bushels, besting the prior four-week average by 39%. China topped all destinations, with 6.2 million bushels. The Philippines, Mexico, South Korea and Japan rounded out the top five. Click here for more highlights and insights from the latest USDA report, covering Aug. 13 through Aug. 19.
Agriculturebeef2live.com

Is the wheat story over -- or just beginning?

Like most agricultural commodities, wheat futures prices have trended higher since August of 2020. For nearly a year, wheat futures followed the corn and soybean market higher. Wheat was the follower as it was the corn and soybean markets that suddenly received the fresh friendly fundamental boost from news related to lower supplies and increased export demand. Wheat was the follower that entire time as global supplies were deemed sufficient, and global production was mostly normal. After all, wheat is a crop grown in nearly all parts of the world, and available nearly year round.
Agriculturebakingbusiness.com

IGC cuts 2021-22 wheat crop forecast

LONDON – Projected global wheat production in 2021-22 has been cut by the International Grains Council to 782 million tonnes, down 6 million tonnes from the group’s July 29 forecast but still up 1.2% from 773 million tonnes in 2020-21. The Council attributed the cut from last month to smaller projections for wheat production in Canada, Russia and the United States. At 782 million tonnes, the global wheat crop still would be the largest ever.
Agriculturebeef2live.com

Outlook for U.S. Agricultural Trade

U.S. Agricultural Exports in Fiscal Year 2022 Forecast Up $4.0 Billion to a Record $177.5 Billion; Imports at $159.5 Billion. U.S. agricultural exports in fiscal year (FY) 2022 are projected at $177.5 billion, $4.0 billion higher than the revised forecast for the preceding year. The FY 2021 export forecast of $173.5 billion represents an increase of $9.5 billion from May’s projection, mainly due to higher livestock, poultry, and dairy exports, as well as the adoption of a new definition of “Agricultural Products.” Beginning with this publication, the August 2021 release, the report is adopting the World Trade Organization’s (WTO) definition of “Agricultural Products,” which adds ethanol, distilled spirits, and manufactured tobacco products, among others, while removing rubber and allied products from the previous USDA definition. The net effect of the definitional change on historical values is that U.S. agricultural exports under the new definition averaged $4.7 billion higher per year during FY 2018–2020 from the previous definition, and U.S. agricultural imports averaged $9.9 billion higher annually during the same period. For details on the transition to the new definition, please see Appendix A: Updated Agricultural Products Definition.
Industryschiffgold.com

Gold Ranks as the Most Effective Commodity Investment

The current economic environment is generally supportive of commodities. Higher inflation rates, improving economic conditions and commodity supply shortages all favor this sector. As a result, investors are increasing allocations to commodities. And according to a report published by the World Gold Council, gold is positioned as the most effective commodity investment in a portfolio.
AgricultureNature.com

Global spread of Salmonella Enteritidis via centralized sourcing and international trade of poultry breeding stocks

A pandemic of Salmonella enterica serotype Enteritidis emerged in the 1980s due to contaminated poultry products. How Salmonella Enteritidis rapidly swept through continents remains a historical puzzle as the pathogen continues to cause outbreaks and poultry supply becomes globalized. We hypothesize that international trade of infected breeding stocks causes global spread of the pathogen. By integrating over 30,000 Salmonella Enteritidis genomes from 98 countries during 1949–2020 and international trade of live poultry from the 1980s to the late 2010s, we present multifaceted evidence that converges on a high likelihood, global scale, and extended protraction of Salmonella Enteritidis dissemination via centralized sourcing and international trade of breeding stocks. We discovered recent, genetically near-identical isolates from domestically raised poultry in North and South America. We obtained phylodynamic characteristics of global Salmonella Enteritidis populations that lend spatiotemporal support for its dispersal from centralized origins during the pandemic. We identified concordant patterns of international trade of breeding stocks and quantitatively established a driving role of the trade in the geographic dispersal of Salmonella Enteritidis, suggesting that the centralized origins were infected breeding stocks. Here we demonstrate the value of integrative and hypothesis-driven data mining in unravelling otherwise difficult-to-probe pathogen dissemination from hidden origins.
Agriculturefoodlogistics.com

Argentina to Experience Drop in Crops

From the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and additional factors, the food industry has been ravaged by various shortages throughout the world. Adding to this is now Argentina's two main sources of income from agriculture: corn and soy, which are likely to be damaged from La Nina climate. Excessive dryness throughout the next six month in South America will occur after an already extended period of dryness, according to a report from Reuters.
Economybeef2live.com

Top 20 Most Produced Foods In Taiwan

Rice was the most produced food commodity in Taiwan in 2019 followed by rice milled equivalent and fresh vegetables. Taiwan produced more than 1.7 million metric tons of rice in 2019. Taiwan produced more than 500K metric tons of 7 different food commodities in 2019. Taiwan is a country in...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

This Country Consumes The Most Fries Worldwide

For many Americans, French fries likely come to mind as a staple side for classic fast-food meals like burgers. But the fried potatoes actually have a much more complex history than what you might suspect. In fact, the first time they appeared in the United States was more than 150 years before the first McDonald's popped up in 1955.
Agriculturebeef2live.com

World Beef Facts

One hundred (100) countries produced more than 100 million pounds of beef in 2019. The United States is the largest producer of beef in the world followed by Brazil, China, Argentina and Australia. The world produced 150.6 billion pounds of beef in 2019, up 2.2 billion pounds from the prior...
TravelPosted by
The Independent

Which countries could be added to the red list?

The next tri-weekly review of the UK’s traffic light system for travel is fast approaching.An update is expected on or around 25 August, with the potential for more countries to be added to the government’s red list of “unsafe” holiday destinations.A total of 60 countries and territories are rated red at present. But which destinations are most at risk of being downgraded from amber to red this time around? Here’s what we know so far.Which countries are on the red list right now?There are currently 60 territories on the red list. Arrivals from these countries still need to quarantine...
Agriculturebeef2live.com

U.S. Rice Facts

Rice was first cultivated commercially in the United States in South Carolina during the 17th century. Today, U.S. production accounts for less than 2 percent of the world total; however, the country is an important exporter due to the relatively small percentage of rice traded globally. (AGMRC) Multiple varieties of...
Agriculturebeef2live.com

Weekly Grain Movement – Corn eases, wheat firms

The newest batch of grain export inspection data from USDA, out Monday morning and covering the week through August 19, held mixed but mostly positive data for traders to digest. Wheat was the week’s clear winner, trending 17% higher and exceeding the entire range of trade guesses. Corn slipped slightly lower, meantime, with soybeans facing a moderate decline week-over-week. Both grains stayed near the middle of analyst estimates, however. Corn export inspections reached 28.5 million bushels last week, which was down 7% from a week ago. That was also near the middle of trade estimates, which ranged between 19.7 million and 37.4 million bushels. Cumulative totals for the 2020/21 marketing year remain well ahead of last year’s pace, with 2.563 billion bushels. China was the No. 1 destination for U.S. corn export inspections last week, with 13.4 million bushels. Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua and Panama rounded out the top five. Sorghum export inspections rebounded to 5.1 million bushels last week. The vast majority of that grain is bound for China, with Mexico, Japan and South Korea picking up the small remainder. Cumulative totals for the 2020/21 marketing year still hold a comfortable lead over last year’s pace, with 276.6 million bushels. Soybean export inspections slid moderately lower week-over-week, to 7.9 million bushels. That was close to the middle of trade guesses, which ranged between 3.7 million and 12.9 million bushels. Cumulative totals for the 2020/21 marketing year are still well above last year’s pace, with 2.163 billion bushels. China was the No. 1 destination for U.S. soybean export inspections last week, with 2.6 million bushels. Germany was close behind, with 2.4 million bushels. Mexico, Indonesia and Cuba filled out the top five. Wheat export inspections saw moderate week-over-week gains, moving to 24.2 million bushels. That was better than all analyst estimates, which ranged between 11.0 million and 21.1 million bushels. Cumulative totals for the 2021/22 marketing year are still moderately below last year’s pace, with 208.1 million bushels. China topped all destinations for U.S. wheat export inspections last week, with 6.2 million bushels. The Philippines, South Korea, Mexico and Japan rounded out the top five. Click here to read more from the latest USDA grain export inspection report.
Industrybeef2live.com

Three market-moving factors to watch this week

Many factors impact corn and soybean demand these days, and we’re going to touch on four of them in this blog, starting with the Environmental Protection Agency. EPA is required to set the minimum volumes of advanced biofuels, cellulosic biofuels and total renewable fuels that need to be blended into the fuel supply each calendar year. The agency is near announcing its biofuel blending targets for 2021 and 2022. On Friday, rumors that the EPA is set to recommend unchanged to lower biofuel blending mandates in 2022 pressured U.S. corn prices.
AgricultureColumbus Alive

The List: Ranking the most consistently disappointing fruits

This is a pretty great time of year for fans of fruit (underwhelming August apples aside, for the most part), with farmers' markets and grocery stores offering an abundance of in-season options sized from puny-but-flavor-packed blueberries to gigantic watermelons. Of course, there’s at least some risk involved with purchasing many...
EconomyNature.com

Found: the world’s oldest known mint and its jumbo product

A mint discovered in China was churning out 14-centimetre-long ‘spade coins’ more than 2,500 years ago. The world’s oldest known facility to mass-produce coins started operations some 2,600 years ago in what is now China’s Henan province. Hao Zhao at Zhengzhou University in China and his colleagues discovered the remains...
Environmentgentside.co.uk

UK and Ireland among top five countries most likely to survive an apocalypse

Forest fires, floods, food shortages and temperatures so hot they could kill (and have); these are just some of the consequences of climate changewe’re already experiencing, and one study has revealed the worst is yet to come. According to researchers at theGlobal Sustainability Institute at Anglia Ruskin University, the world...

Comments / 0

Community Policy