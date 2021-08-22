Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck take romance to next level as couple spend FAMILY weekend in Hollywood with kids
Things seem to be getting serious for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck - who only reignited their iconic '00s romance four months ago - as the celebrity couple were spotted enjoying a fun family weekend with their kids. They brought their children with them on excursions in Hollywood—the actor's kids Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, and J.Lo's 13-year-old twins Max and Emme.www.floor8.com
