Shippensburg, PA

Police investigating shooting in Shippensburg Township

By Sentinel Staff
Cumberland County Sentinel
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState Police at Carlisle said they are investigating a shooting in which at least one person was injured in Shippensburg Township early Sunday morning. Police said someone shot at two unknown men, before the men returned fire, shooting multiple rounds, some of which struck an occupied residence in the 200 block of North Queen Street about 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Police said the residence was occupied by Shippensburg University students, though the only individual known to police so far is not a student at the university.

