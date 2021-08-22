Cancel
Astronomy

Venus and Saturn Welcome Wagon

ARIES (March 21-April 19). In-person meetings are the best way to go if you can swing it. What happens face to face will be completely different from anything that could transpire otherwise. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The truth about any moment or state is that it is impermanent. Any sense...

LifestyleCosmopolitan

Your Weekly Tarot Card Reading, By Zodiac Sign

You don't need to know the difference between a three-card and a Celtic cross spread to get the most out of a tarot card reading. All you need: your Sun sign! Here's what I do: Shuffle my tarot deck and pull out the cards in order from Aries to Pisces, plus one general card for everyone so that you can get specific advice around your personality. Let’s go!
Thought Catalog

The Toxic Way Each Zodiac Handles Jealousy In Relationships

Couples should handle jealousy in a respectful, mature way. However, sometimes that doesn’t happen. If your zodiac is going to handle jealousy wrong, this is what they’ll do based on their zodiac sign:. Aries. They will make you choose between them and the other person. Taurus. They will snoop through...
Lifestylepurewow.com

Your Weekly Horoscope: August 29 to September 4

This week, we welcome September and some of the clearest astrological skies we’ll experience in 2021. It’s prime time to take the lessons from a chaotic summer and get ourselves back on track. On the 30th, Mercury enters Libra, where the communication planet values romance and balance. Poetry rules everything under this influence. Is it a surprise that the stars of the greatest love story ever told—Titanic, obviously—Kate Winslet and Leonard DiCaprio, both have this placement in their natal chart?
LifestyleAOL Corp

What the 2021 Blue Moon Means for Your Zodiac Sign

When it comes to astrology, it’s not just the sun that shapes your world. The moon is also incredibly influential, which is why you’ll want to pay particular attention to August 2021’s blue moon. But first, a primer on this lunar phenomenon. There are two types of blue moons: the second full moon in one month, or the third of fourth full moons in a season. Basically, it’s an extra cycle of the full moon that doesn’t usually happen (and no, it’s not actually blue). On August 22, 2021, we will see a seasonal blue moon.
AstronomySHAPE

August 2021's New Moon In Leo Will Bring Shocking Change

Every year, from approximately July 22 to August 22, the sun moves through Leo, the fixed fire sign with an appetite for drama, luxury, and taking empowered action to make even the loftiest goals a reality. This passionate season can pump up your confidence and have you feeling ready to take on whatever curveballs come your way. And while it's awesome to feel so self-assured, you'll want to prepare yourself for surprises around the Lion's August new moon.
SFGate

Horoscope for Friday, 8/27/21 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): In your mad dash to get things done, you might have overlooked a minor detail. It's tempting to ignore it, but don't. Accomplishments have been laid low by less. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): Even if you feel like you've pushed too far,...
Lifestyleqcnerve.com

Horoscope | What’s Your Sign Saying This Week?

ARIES (March 21 to April 19) You still might have to deal with some lingering confusion that marked a recent workplace situation. But for the most part, you should now be well on your way to your next project. TAURUS (April 20 to May 20) A new commitment might demand...
Relationshipspurewow.com

The 2 Zodiac Signs Who Are Heartbreakers (& One Who Loves Being in Love)

Relationships are hard work. And while some couples will go to great lengths to make it last forever—going to counseling, planning lavish dates and trying to meet their partner’s every need—others are more than happy to cut ties and move on with their lives. This might have something to do with their sun sign, so find out the two zodiac signs who are heartbreakers and one who loves being in love.
LifestylePosted by
Well+Good

The Best Thing That Will Happen to You in August, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

The sunny vibrance of Leo season is fully upon us, but the month of August is bringing so much more in terms of cosmic happenings. And many of those cosmic events have fortuitous implications for certain zodiac signs. Perhaps most notable is the complementary synergy of Leo and Aquarius themes—the signs are opposites on the zodiac wheel—as the full moon occurs in Aquarius on August 22, while the sun spends its last day in Leo. "This invites us to share our unique talents so that they benefit the collective," says astrologer and author of The Complete Guide to Astrological Self-Care Stephanie Gailing, of the meshing between individual-oriented Leo and community-focused Aquarius. Alongside other celestial transits, this placement will play a role in determining the best day in August, astrologically, for each sign of the zodiac.
Lifestylevidetteonline.com

𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗛𝗼𝗿𝗼𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗽𝗲: Aug. 26

Today’s Birthday (08/26/21). Strengthen physical skills this year. Consistent efforts energize and build skills, talents and abilities. A summer business boom leads to a shift with autumn investigations. Domestic delights draw you home this winter, before your research takes flight next spring. Nurture your health and vitality. To get the...
LifestyleCosmopolitan

September 2021 horoscopes for every star sign

Want to know what's in store for your star sign for September 2021? It's all in the cards... (The Sun, The Hierophant, Four of Coins) The Sun and The Hierophant combine to nudge you towards joining in with something bigger than yourself, a cause or campaign or spiritual path that inspires you. True and lasting joy and prosperity is to be found in the role you could play there, serving a ~greater good~. You can be a fantastic team player when you’re aligned on a bigger goal. The Four of Coins reveals this new pursuit will get you out of a rut you feel you’ve fallen into. It will reinvigorate your lifestyle. Go join in!
Lifestylehigherperspectives.com

The 5 Most Intuitive Zodiac Signs With A Psychic Ability

Some zodiac signs were gifted with an ability to see beyond the exterior of those around them and directly into the core of their souls. They have such an intuitive nature that it provides them with a psychic ability to read others really well. They're able to pick up on even subtle changes of demeanor and body language. Find out if you're on of them.
LifestyleThought Catalog

What Each Zodiac Lies About The Most

You lie about whether or not you’re fine. You pretend everything is okay even when you’re dying inside. You lie about why you can’t make it to parties and work functions. You make up excuses so you can stay home alone. Gemini. You lie about your past. You don’t want...
LifestyleHelloGiggles

Your Weekly Horoscope, August 22nd to 28th: A Tsunami of Emotions Will Shift Your Thinking

Get ready to feel major emotions during this week's horoscope! The blue full moon in Aquarius falls hours before the Sun enters Virgo on August 22nd. This is a day of change, shifts, and introspection. Venus, which is in Libra, connects with the Nodes of Destiny on August 22nd and Saturn, which is retrograde in Aquarius, on August 23rd, creating structure in relationships.
LifestylePosted by
The Oregonian

Horoscope for Aug. 26, 2021: Leo, keep your receipts; Capricorn, pay your dues now

BIRTHDAY STAR: Actress Amanda Schull was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, on this day in 1978. This birthday star portrayed Katrina Bennett on “Suits” and Dr. Cassandra Railly on the sci-fi series “12 Monkeys.” She has also appeared on episodes of “MacGyver,” “Suburgatory” and “Pretty Little Liars,” and she starred in the TV movie “Project Christmas Wish.” On the big screen, Schull’s film work includes roles in “Devil’s Gate,” “I Am Wrath” and “J. Edgar.”
Lifestylepghcitypaper.com

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY: Aug. 26-Sept. 1

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22):. "I sing like the nightingale whose melody is crowded in the too narrow passage of her throat," wrote author Virginia Woolf. That was an insulting curse for her to fling at herself. I disapprove of such behavior — especially for you in the coming weeks. If you hope to be in alignment with cosmic rhythms, don't you dare say nasty things about yourself, even in the privacy of your own thoughts. In fact, please focus on the exact opposite: flinging praise and appreciation and compliments at yourself.
Astronomycreators.com

Lion's Last Call

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You'll summon your courage on behalf of another. A loved one in need or the dare of friend is as good a reason as any to dig deeper and dip into your potent audacity. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). As you interact with someone in a way...
LifestylePosted by
Vice

Monthly Horoscope: Capricorn, August 2021

The sun in Leo is an intense time of year for you, Capricorn. You, dear sea-goat, are a builder, but this period is all about letting go. It’s a fantastic time to resolve a debt, gain closure, or accept or offer an apology. Important realizations about money, especially shared resources, taxes, or inheritances may take place as the sun meets Mercury in Leo on August 1. Also on August 1, Mercury opposes your ruling planet Saturn, which is currently in Aquarius, finding you navigating some blocks around communication. Take it slow when making big financial decisions. A rejection, obstacle, or pessimistic energy may be present, but be patient. The sun also opposes Saturn on August 2, revealing who has what it takes to be a leader and who was not organized or ready to take on responsibilities. Again, there may be some grumpy energy in the air!
LifestylePosted by
HelloGiggles

Venus Is Entering Libra—Here's What This Means for Your Zodiac Sign

Venus will be in one of its favorite signs, Libra, from August 16th to September 10th. During this time, you will take on a more fair-minded, romantic, communicative, and harmonious approach to love. In regards to money, it's a time to make purchases that don't break the bank. Spend within your means, even if you're having champagne wishes and caviar dreams.
Lifestyleeujacksonville.com

Virgo Season Horoscopes

For Virgo Season, this month comes bearing fruits of focus, routine, and service. Work on your health and clean out your refrigerator. Happy harvest everyone. VIRGO An elusive character came and went with the summer sun. The departure’s part of a lesson you need to learn, something healthy, habitual and close to home. Surround yourself with as many flowers as you can afford.

