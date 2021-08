Another wakeup, another day closer to Syracuse Football! The Fizz had you covered all offseason and of course the coverage runs up all the way to and throughout the 2021 season. As we continue the countdown to kickoff, let’s evaluate SU’s position groups on both sides of the ball and rank them. How high each group is slotted will depend on depth, talent, and production. We’ve already done the offense, now let’s get into the defense.