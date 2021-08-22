Cancel
Furnas County, NE

Special Weather Statement issued for Furnas, Harlan by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-22 17:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for north central Kansas...and south central Nebraska. Target Area: Furnas; Harlan A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Furnas and southwestern Harlan Counties through 545 PM CDT At 518 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles southeast of Beaver City, or 15 miles northeast of Norton, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Hollinger around 535 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Stamford, Oxford and Orleans. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

