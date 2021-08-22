Special Weather Statement issued for Camden, Pasquotank, Western Currituck by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 17:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in Ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and Minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid Hydroplaning. Target Area: Camden; Pasquotank; Western Currituck Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Pasquotank, northwestern Camden, northeastern Gates and northwestern Currituck Counties through 645 PM EDT At 554 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Moyock to near Sunbury. Movement was east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Ponding on roadways in low lying/poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Sunbury, South Mills, Morgans Corner, Corapeake, Moyock, Burnt Mills, Horseshoe, Lynchs Corner, Snowden, Pierceville, Savage, Acorn Hill, Tar Corner, Gregory, Sharon, Sandy Cross, Sligo, Lilly, Lambs Corner and Johnsons Corner. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH