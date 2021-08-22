Special Weather Statement issued for Bertie, Chowan, Gates, Hertford, Perquimans by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 17:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bertie; Chowan; Gates; Hertford; Perquimans A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Perquimans, northeastern Bertie, southeastern Hertford, southeastern Gates and northwestern Chowan Counties through 700 PM EDT At 618 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Hobbsville, or near Ryland, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small trees and blow around unsecured objects. Wind impacting handling of high profile vehicles. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Hertford, Winfall, Gatesville, Sunbury, Ryland, Harrellsville, Chapanoke, Rockyhock, Tyner, Hobbsville, Valhalla, Belvidere, Gliden, Newsome Store, Arrowhead Beach, Peach, Parkville, Nicanor, Carter and Beach Springs. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH