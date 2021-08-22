Cancel
Bradley County, AR

Flash Flood Warning issued for Bradley, Drew, Lincoln by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-22 17:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 19:05:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Bradley; Drew; Lincoln FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 705 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN BRADLEY, WESTERN DREW AND SOUTHWESTERN LINCOLN COUNTIES At 517 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms were weakening across the warned area. Doppler radar has indicated 2 and 4 inches of rain has already fallen. While rainfall rates have decreased, it will take some time for any high water to recede. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Monticello, Warren, Star City, Hermitage, Wilmar, Brandon, Green Hill, Plantersville, Weeks, Cane Creek State Park, Feenyville, Ingalls, Nebo, Whitefield, Rock Springs, Montongo, New Hope in Drew County, Carmel, Relfs Bluff and Cornerville. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov

