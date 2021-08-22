Special Weather Statement issued for Gove by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Gove A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Gove County through 545 PM CDT At 518 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13 miles west of Gove, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Gove County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH