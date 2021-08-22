Cancel
Holland, MI

Officials investigating after GR man dies while swimming in Holland

By Kellen Voss
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 5 days ago
Police are investigating after a 52-year-old Grand Rapids man died while swimming at Holland State Park Sunday afternoon.

First responders arrived to the scene around 4 p.m. on a report of a swimmer in distress off the north pier at Holland State Park in Park Township, Ottawa County.

State DNR officers were the first to arrive and found the man struggling to swim.

They were able to pull him onto the pier, as the officers attempted to perform CPR on the man. Additional rescuers tried to save the man before he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ottawa County Sheriff's Office road patrol, E-Units, and Marine Division all responded along with AMR Ambulance, Park Township Fire / Rescue, and State of Michigan DNR officers.

This incident remains under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office Investigative Unit, as well as the Ottawa County Medical Examiner's Office.

Red flags were on display at the state park, indicating dangerous water conditions.

While rescuers were on scene, a second water rescue was conducted, as another swimmer was safely recovered from the water with a life ring.

FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Holland State Park#Rescuers#Police#Accident#Cpr#Ottawa County Sheriff#Marine Division#Amr Ambulance#State Of Michigan Dnr
