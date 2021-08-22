Erie County Fair comes to a close

After its return from a yearlong hiatus, the Erie County Fair has finally wrapped up. Hordes of food vendors, pop-up shops, musical talent, and local organizations combined for what is dubbed "The Best Twelve Days of Summer," at the Fair.

One of New York's largest outdoor events, and one of largest county fairs in the country, the Erie County Fair typically attracts over a million people.

According to the Fair's official website, they have tracked an average of over 1,000,000 attendees across the last five years. In 2019, the Fair broke its attendance record with more than 1.2million visitors.

While the Fair's festivities are now completed - the Erie County Fairgrounds in Hamburg will continue to host events throughout the summer months. The calendar of their work can be found here.