WATCH: Patrick Surtain II throws opening pitch at Rockies game

(Colorado Rockies/Twitter)

Denver Broncos first-round draft pick Patrick Surtain II was asked to throw the opening pitch at the Colorado Rockies game Sunday. The rookie cornerback from Alabama joked in a video before the pitch that he was going to throw a “two-seamer” fastball.

Patrick Surtain II’s opening pitch

The Denver Broncos shared the video of the opening pitch on their team’s Twitter, and asked “Is there anything [Patrick Surtain II] can’t do?”

Based on Surtain’s early success in preseason action, it might be a fair question to ask about their star rookie. On3 Sports’ Sean Labar highlighted his talents following an interception for a touchdown that Surtain scored in his NFL debut.

In the second quarter of the Denver Broncos preseason opener against the Minnesota Vikings, the ninth overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft read Jake Browning’s eyes and made the interception.

It was a flashy start to an NFL career with high expectations. Surtain ended his college career with Alabama as the SEC Defensive Player of the Year. NFL scouts and analysts praised his athletic abilities and Alabama football education. This combination led Denver to select him with their first-round draft pick in 2021.

“Lockdown, press-man cornerback with elite size, length and talent to match up with any brand of receiver from any place on the field,” said NFL analyst Lance Zierlein. “He was a five-star recruit coming in and he consistently competed for championships in high school and college. Surtain possesses elite physical and athletic traits with the rare combination of length and short-area quickness that allows him to play on a press-man island and phase routes on all three levels.

“He plays to his length with plus technique and cover skills that make winning downfield a very challenging proposition. He was beaten in true man-to-man battles for 29-plus yards just five times during his career. His ability to stay connected to the route allows him to shut down yards after catch very quickly as a strong, wrap-up tackler. Run support goes in the ‘strengths’ column, as well. He’s been well-schooled at home and at Alabama. He’s wired like a future All-Pro cornerback.”

Slight setback in training camp

Seeing Surtain out and making public appearances as the young face of the Broncos is a relief for fans after an injury concern kept him from practice last week.

On3 Sports’ Wade Peery detailed that Surtain was pulled out of practice on Tuesday after performing individual drills. While the injury wasn’t recognized as anything serious, it did cause Surtain to miss practice time as he adjusts to the NFL.

“He’s just got a slight irritation in the lower leg,” Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said. “I think he’s OK but we’re being precautious with it.”