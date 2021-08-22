Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

WATCH: Patrick Surtain II throws opening pitch at Rockies game

By Austin Brezina about 5 hours
Posted by 
On3.com
On3.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hstBI_0bZhmyyw00
(Colorado Rockies/Twitter)

Denver Broncos first-round draft pick Patrick Surtain II was asked to throw the opening pitch at the Colorado Rockies game Sunday. The rookie cornerback from Alabama joked in a video before the pitch that he was going to throw a “two-seamer” fastball.

Patrick Surtain II’s opening pitch

The Denver Broncos shared the video of the opening pitch on their team’s Twitter, and asked “Is there anything [Patrick Surtain II] can’t do?”

Based on Surtain’s early success in preseason action, it might be a fair question to ask about their star rookie. On3 Sports’ Sean Labar highlighted his talents following an interception for a touchdown that Surtain scored in his NFL debut.

In the second quarter of the Denver Broncos preseason opener against the Minnesota Vikings, the ninth overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft read Jake Browning’s eyes and made the interception.

It was a flashy start to an NFL career with high expectations. Surtain ended his college career with Alabama as the SEC Defensive Player of the Year. NFL scouts and analysts praised his athletic abilities and Alabama football education. This combination led Denver to select him with their first-round draft pick in 2021.

“Lockdown, press-man cornerback with elite size, length and talent to match up with any brand of receiver from any place on the field,” said NFL analyst Lance Zierlein. “He was a five-star recruit coming in and he consistently competed for championships in high school and college. Surtain possesses elite physical and athletic traits with the rare combination of length and short-area quickness that allows him to play on a press-man island and phase routes on all three levels.

“He plays to his length with plus technique and cover skills that make winning downfield a very challenging proposition. He was beaten in true man-to-man battles for 29-plus yards just five times during his career. His ability to stay connected to the route allows him to shut down yards after catch very quickly as a strong, wrap-up tackler. Run support goes in the ‘strengths’ column, as well. He’s been well-schooled at home and at Alabama. He’s wired like a future All-Pro cornerback.”

Slight setback in training camp

Seeing Surtain out and making public appearances as the young face of the Broncos is a relief for fans after an injury concern kept him from practice last week.

On3 Sports’ Wade Peery detailed that Surtain was pulled out of practice on Tuesday after performing individual drills. While the injury wasn’t recognized as anything serious, it did cause Surtain to miss practice time as he adjusts to the NFL.

“He’s just got a slight irritation in the lower leg,” Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said. “I think he’s OK but we’re being precautious with it.”

Comments / 0

On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
864
Followers
1K+
Post
132K+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado Rockies#American Football#Broncos#The Denver Broncos#The Minnesota Vikings#Sec#On3 Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLmilehighsports.com

5 Head Coaches That Could Replace Vic Fangio

After two losing seasons, it’s safe to say that Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio is on the hot seat. The old saying is that NFL also stands for ‘Not For Long’, and that is especially true with head coaching jobs. If Fangio leads the Broncos to another losing season,...
NFLYardbarker

Teddy Bridgewater beats out Drew Lock, named Denver Broncos' starting QB

New Broncos general manager George Paton signed on this offseason after a lengthy tenure in the Minnesota Vikings’ front office, which happens to be where Bridgewater began his NFL career. After an underwhelming season with the Carolina Panthers in 2020, Bridgewater was on the trade block once Carolina acquired Sam...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Drew Lock: 3 teams that should try to trade for the Broncos QB

The Denver Broncos picked Teddy Bridgewater as their starting quarterback for the 2021 season. Teams should be calling about Drew Lock’s availability. The Denver Broncos have made a decision at the quarterback position, sending their fan base into a frenzy. The Broncos and head coach Vic Fangio have made the decision to move on from former second-round pick Drew Lock at the starting quarterback position in favor of former first-round pick Teddy Bridgewater, who was acquired the day before the 2021 NFL Draft.
NFLthednvr.com

DNVR Broncos Podcast: Evaluating how Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater performed under pressure in Broncos-Vikings joint practice

The guys discuss the Broncos and Vikings’ first joint practice, give an update on the quarterback competition, answer listener questions and much more. Zac Stevens was born and raised in Denver, went to the University of Denver and now covers the Denver Broncos. After graduating Summa Cum Laude from DU in 2014, Zac worked for the Cleveland Browns as a remote scout. He then jumped straight into the journalism industry at the beginning of 2016 covering the reigning world-champion Broncos and joined DNVR soon after. Catch him on Twitter @ZacStevensDNVR and daily on the DNVR Broncos podcast as the co-host.
NFLchatsports.com

Broncos Briefs: Pat Surtain II caps first appearance with pick six

MINNEAPOLIS – Broncos rookie cornerback Pat Surtain II accomplished a rarity in Saturday’s 33-6 preseason win over the Minnesota Vikings: The walk-off pick six. In his final play of work, Surtain intercepted a Jake Browning pass and returned it 30 yards for a touchdown. Earlier in the first half, he had a third-down pass break-up.
NFLGazette

Broncos rookie Pat Surtain II doesn't disappoint in NFL debut

MINNEAPOLIS — Pat Surtain II didn't disappoint. The Broncos' rookie cornerback and first-round pick from Alabama was as advertised in his NFL debut Saturday in Minnesota. He started the game with a big third down pass break-up and ended the game with a 30-yard pick-6, leaving the game in the middle of the second quarter as everyone had seen enough of the rookie to know he was legit.
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Patrick Surtain II’s pick-six, Justin Fields’ strong debut headline draft class

Broncos CB Patrick Surtain II — stealing footballs and thunder on Day 1. Surtain, the Denver Broncos’ highly touted rookie cornerback, jumped a lazy route and picked off Minnesota Vikings quarterback Jake Browning early in the second quarter Saturday. Surtain made a good play a great one by taking it 30 yards to the house.
NFLdenverbroncos.com

Injury Report: Pat Surtain II misses practice, Broncos 'think he's OK'

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — After being removed from Tuesday's practice, first-round pick Pat Surtain II was held out of Wednesday's session, as well. "He's just got a little slight irritation in the lower leg," Head Coach Vic Fangio said. "I think he's OK, but we're being precautious with it." Surtain participated...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Patrick Surtain II held out of practice with "slight irritation" in lower leg

Denver Broncos first round selection Patrick Surtain II made quite a splash in his first game as a rookie, returning an interception for a touchdown. This week hasn’t gone quite as well for the former Alabama star. ProFootballTalk is reporting that he was pulled out of practice on Tuesday after performing individual drills. He didn’t practice at all on Wednesday.
NFLthedraftnetwork.com

Don't Minimize Patrick Surtain II's Potential Because Broncos Passed On QB

With the first week of preseason games in the books, it's time to overreact. A 15-yard pass play? Go wild. A former UDFA reaches the century mark against a “should-be” dominant defense’s third unit? Set your hair on fire. It’s all normal proceedings as we mosey our way through the shortened slate of preseason games, but where do we draw the line on over or underreactions toward first-year players or backend depth players looking for a role?
chatsports.com

Can rookie Pat Surtain II be the Denver Broncos' Travis Kelce slayer?

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- A rather substantial list of reasons help explain why the Denver Broncos have lost 11 consecutive games to the Kansas City Chiefs. Begin with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who started his first NFL game against the Broncos to close out the 2017 regular season and has since started two Super Bowls, won a league MVP, a Super Bowl MVP and is three weeks from his 26th birthday. Add coach Andy Reid and wide receiver Tyreek Hill to a list that also includes ill-timed Broncos' turnovers and Chiefs' touchdown returns.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Denver Broncos: Teddy Bridgewater and Vic Fangio’s fate is tied together

With just 18 days separating the Denver Broncos and the New York Giants, Head Coach Vic Fangio has finally named his starting quarterback, Teddy Bridgewater. Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio started by breaking the news to now quarterbacks one and two, Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock. Shortly after, Fangio broke the news to the team. This decision has brought an immense amount of scrutiny, which I would say is completely fair.

Comments / 0

Community Policy