Town Icon, Dan Warzoha, Dies at 68
We are sad to report that Dan Warzoha passed away last night unexpectedly at the age of 68. Born on December 31, 1958, Dan Warzoha was a local icon, a proud member of the first responder community, and a leader throughout the town of Greenwich. Below is the statement issued by the Glenville Volunteer Fire Company of which he was a member for 52 years, and which he led as its Chief for 10 years. That is followed by a statement released by First Selectman Fred Camillo, who has directed all flags to be lowered to half staff until chief Warzoha’s internment.www.greenwichsentinel.com
